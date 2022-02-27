WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 26, 2022 _____ 795 FPUS56 KOTX 271033 ZFPOTX Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho National Weather Service Spokane WA 232 AM PST Sun Feb 27 2022 WAZ037-280000- Northeast Mountains- Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport, and Kettle Falls 232 AM PST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Snow level 3000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of rain or snow in the evening, then rain or snow overnight. Patchy fog. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MONDAY...Rain and mountain snow. Mountain snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Snow level 4000 feet in the morning. Highs in the 40s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. $$ WAZ031-280000- Northeast Blue Mountains- Including the cities of Anatone and Peola 232 AM PST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Breezy. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow in the evening, then rain and mountain snow likely overnight. Mountain snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 5000 feet in the morning. Highs in the 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. $$ WAZ034-035-280000- Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin- Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy, Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City 232 AM PST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch. .MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Breezy. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. $$ WAZ038-280000- Okanogan Highlands- Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda 232 AM PST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow overnight. Patchy fog overnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch valleys and up to 2 inches in the mountains. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MONDAY...Rain or snow. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 3500 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and high mountain snow. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. $$ WAZ041-044-280000- Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau- Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere, Waterville, and Mansfield 232 AM PST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the evening, then rain or snow likely overnight. Patchy fog overnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain, snow and a chance of freezing rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs in the 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. $$ WAZ043-280000- Okanogan Valley- Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport, Oroville, and Nespelem 232 AM PST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely overnight. Patchy fog overnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain or snow in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. $$ WAZ047-280000- Central Chelan County- Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee 232 AM PST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow overnight. Patchy fog. Snow may be heavy at times overnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches valleys and 3 to 7 inches in the mountains. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MONDAY...Rain, mountain snow and a chance of freezing rain in the morning, then rain and mountain snow in the afternoon. Mountain snow may be heavy at times. Mountain snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Snow level 4500 feet, rising to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and high mountain snow likely. Light high mountain snow accumulations. Snow level 6000 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Snow level 5500 feet. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Highs in the 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. $$ WAZ048-280000- Western Chelan County- Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village, and Stehekin 232 AM PST Sun Feb 27 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches valleys and 3 to 6 inches in the mountains. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Patchy dense fog in the evening. Mountain snow likely in the evening, then mountain snow overnight. Mountain snow may be heavy at times overnight. Mountain snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches valleys and 5 to 11 inches in the mountains. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MONDAY...Mountain snow in the morning, then rain and mountain snow in the afternoon. Mountain snow may be heavy at times. Mountain snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches valleys and 6 to 12 inches in the mountains. Snow level 6000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and high mountain snow. High mountain snow may be heavy at times. Light high mountain snow accumulations. Snow level 6000 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Light mountain snow accumulations. Highs in the 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Lows in the 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. $$ WAZ049-280000- Western Okanogan County- Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow, and Conconully 232 AM PST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains. Gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely overnight. Patchy fog overnight. Snow may be heavy at times overnight. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches in the mountains. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches valleys and 5 to 10 inches in the mountains. Snow level 5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the mountains. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 25. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather