WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 9, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

218 AM PST Thu Feb 10 2022

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

218 AM PST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon, Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the evening,

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

218 AM PST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the 40s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

218 AM PST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind

10 to 20 mph in the mountains. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

mountains.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the mountains.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

218 AM PST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to

lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

218 AM PST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Gusts up

to 20 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

218 AM PST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph in the mountains.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the

upper 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

218 AM PST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Breezy.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph, except

west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the mountains.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Gusts up to 30 mph decreasing to 20 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the

upper 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

218 AM PST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

40s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Northwest wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the mountains.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s. In the mountains,

gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s to

lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

