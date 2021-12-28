WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Monday, December 27, 2021

100 FPUS56 KOTX 281028

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

227 AM PST Tue Dec 28 2021

WAZ031-290000-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

227 AM PST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 18 to 23. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow likely overnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows

8 to 13. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a chance of flurries in the afternoon.

Highs 14 to 20. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Very cold. Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance

of flurries. Lows 2 to 4.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Patchy blowing snow. Light snow

accumulations. Not as cold. Highs in the lower to mid 20s. South

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Patchy blowing snow. Lows 8 to 12.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of flurries. Highs 12 to 18.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 2 to 4.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

flurries. Highs 19 to 23. Lows 5 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Highs in

the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows 19 to 23.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

WAZ034-035-290000-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

227 AM PST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 14 to 19. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill readings 10 below to 2 above zero.

.TONIGHT...Very cold. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows 2 to 10. North wind 5 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings

9 below to 4 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Bitterly cold. Sunny. A chance of flurries in the

morning. Highs 13 to 18. North wind 5 to 15 mph. Wind chill

readings 12 below to 1 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A

chance of flurries. Lows zero to 8 above. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wind chill readings 11 below to zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

17 to 21. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings 8 below

to 2 above zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows

1 below to 7 above zero.

.FRIDAY THROUGH NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 12 to 19.

Lows 3 below to 7 above zero.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 12.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Highs in the lower

to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Lows 18 to 20. Highs in the lower 30s.

WAZ038-290000-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

227 AM PST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Bitterly cold. Mostly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

.TONIGHT...Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy. A chance of snow in the

evening, then a chance of flurries overnight. Lows 8 below to

2 above zero. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Bitterly cold. Sunny. Highs 9 to 14.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Very cold. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow. Patchy fog. Lows 4 below to 3 above zero.

.THURSDAY...Bitterly cold. Partly sunny. A chance of flurries.

Highs 12 to 16.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

4 below to 2 above zero. Highs 11 to 15.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

flurries. Highs 12 to 16. Lows 1 below to 9 above zero.

.SUNDAY...Not as cold. Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Highs

in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Snow likely. Lows 17 to 21. Highs in

the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

WAZ041-044-290000-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

227 AM PST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Bitterly cold. Mostly sunny. Highs 8 to 14.

.TONIGHT...Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows

1 below to 6 above zero. North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Bitterly cold. Sunny. Highs 8 to 15. North wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the morning, becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A

chance of flurries. Lows 1 to 5.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

12 to 17.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows zero

to 6 above.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 11 to 17. Lows

1 below to 6 above zero.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

flurries. Highs 11 to 17. Lows zero to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

18 to 22.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Snow likely. Lows 15 to 19. Highs in

the mid to upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

WAZ043-290000-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

227 AM PST Tue Dec 28 2021

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Bitterly cold. Mostly sunny. Highs 8 to 12.

.TONIGHT...Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in

the evening, then mostly clear with a chance of flurries

overnight. Lows 4 below to 1 above zero. North wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Bitterly cold. Sunny. Highs 9 to 13. North wind 5 to

15 mph in the morning, becoming light. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A

chance of flurries. Lows zero to 3 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of flurries. Highs 13 to 17.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 4 above.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs 12 to 16.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 1 below to 3 above zero.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

flurries. Highs 12 to 16. Lows zero to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Not as cold. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 18 to 20. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as cold. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

WAZ047-290000-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

227 AM PST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 15 to 19.

.TONIGHT...Very cold. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Lows 2 to 6.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 14 to 18.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Very cold. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Patchy fog. Lows 6 to 9. West wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph in the mountains.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Highs 18 to 22. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows 5 to

9.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 18 to 22.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows 5 to 9.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs 19 to 25. Lows 6 to 16.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower to mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Snow. Lows 15 to 19. Highs in the mid

to upper 20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

WAZ048-290000-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

227 AM PST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 20s.

.TONIGHT...Very cold. Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the

evening, then a chance of flurries overnight. Lows 2 to 5. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 18 to 23.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Very cold. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Patchy fog. Lows 8 to 11. West wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph in the mountains.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Patchy blowing snow. Light snow

accumulations. Highs in the lower to mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows 6 to

8.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 19 to 23.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 6 to 10.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Lows 10 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Snow. Lows 18 to 22. Highs in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

WAZ049-290000-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

227 AM PST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Bitterly cold. Mostly sunny. A chance of flurries in the

afternoon. Highs 9 to 13.

.TONIGHT...Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in

the evening, then mostly clear with a chance of flurries

overnight. Lows 6 below to zero. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Bitterly cold. Sunny. Highs 10 to 14. Gusts up to

20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Very cold. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance

of flurries. Lows 1 below to 3 above zero. West wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph in the mountains.

.THURSDAY...Bitterly cold. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs 14 to 18.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows

1 below to 3 above zero.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 14 to 18. Lows

1 below to 4 above zero.

.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs 12 to 22. Lows zero to 10 above.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 13 to 17. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

