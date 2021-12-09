WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 8, 2021

300 FPUS56 KOTX 091124

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

323 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

WAZ031-100000-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

323 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening,

then isolated snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid to upper

20s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in

the morning. Highs in the 30s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Not as cool. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Windy. South

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain or snow likely. Light snow

accumulations. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

$$

WAZ034-035-100000-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

323 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 18 to 24.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Windy.

South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows

in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid to upper

30s.

$$

WAZ036-100000-

Spokane Area-

Including the cities of Spokane, Cheney, Davenport, and Rockford

323 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Isolated snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers in the evening.

Patchy fog. Lows 19 to 22. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow likely. Not as cold. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s. Windy. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

45 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain or snow. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the

mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s.

$$

WAZ038-100000-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

323 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Patchy

fog. Lows 13 to 21.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the 20s.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Not as

cold. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows 18 to 26. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

$$

WAZ041-044-100000-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

323 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in

the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 30s to

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain or snow likely. Snow level

2000 feet. Not as cool. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Breezy.

South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the

mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Lows 19 to 27.

$$

WAZ043-100000-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

323 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 18 to 23.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow likely. Not as cold. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the mid to upper

30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Lows 19 to 28.

$$

WAZ047-100000-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

323 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening,

then isolated snow showers overnight. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

in the 20s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Moderate

snow accumulations possible. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in the

upper 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the

20s. Highs in the 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the 30s. Lows 19 to 27.

$$

WAZ048-100000-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

323 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow showers in the morning, then numerous snow showers

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches valleys and

3 to 6 inches in the mountains. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous snow showers in the evening,

then scattered snow showers overnight. Patchy dense fog

overnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches in the mountains.

Lows in the 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. A chance of snow

showers in the morning, then snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Breezy. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulations possible.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow

accumulations. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows in the 20s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows in the 20s.

$$

WAZ049-100000-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

323 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening,

then isolated snow showers overnight. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

18 to 22. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

snow showers in the morning, then a chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph in the mountains. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the mid

20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid

30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of snow. Lows 17 to 21. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

$$

