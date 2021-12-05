WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 4, 2021

_____

917 FPUS56 KOTX 051014

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

213 AM PST Sun Dec 5 2021

WAZ031-060000-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

213 AM PST Sun Dec 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. South

wind 5 to 15 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs

in the 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Patchy fog. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Patchy

fog. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow. Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Rain and mountain snow likely. Highs in the

upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the 30s.

$$

WAZ034-035-060000-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

213 AM PST Sun Dec 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 20s. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 20s.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid to upper

30s. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Not as cool. Partly sunny with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to

25. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

$$

WAZ036-060000-

Spokane Area-

Including the cities of Spokane, Cheney, Davenport, and Rockford

213 AM PST Sun Dec 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Light

wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 20s.

Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower to mid

30s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Patchy

fog. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain or snow. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s

to mid 30s. Lows 17 to 25.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s.

$$

WAZ037-038-060000-

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

213 AM PST Sun Dec 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the mountains.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 24.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 16 to 22.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower to mid

30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 13 to 23.

Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 14 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

$$

WAZ041-044-060000-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

213 AM PST Sun Dec 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s. North wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 22. Highs

in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 30s.

$$

WAZ043-060000-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

213 AM PST Sun Dec 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Patchy fog. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 25.

Highs in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 19 to 23.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

$$

WAZ047-060000-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

213 AM PST Sun Dec 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow overnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Highs in the 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. West wind 5 to 15 mph

in the mountains.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Patchy fog. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to

lower 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain or snow likely. Light snow

accumulations. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 19 to 23.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

$$

WAZ048-060000-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

213 AM PST Sun Dec 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow overnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches valleys and 2 to 4 inches in the mountains. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph in the mountains.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Patchy

fog. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Patchy fog. Light snow

accumulations. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, snow. Moderate snow accumulations possible.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows in the 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the

mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

WAZ049-060000-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

213 AM PST Sun Dec 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow overnight.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the 30s. West wind

5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the

lower 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 15 to 19.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 17 to 21.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather