WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Monday, November 22, 2021 _____ 897 FPUS56 KOTX 231053 ZFPOTX Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho National Weather Service Spokane WA 252 AM PST Tue Nov 23 2021 WAZ031-240000- Northeast Blue Mountains- Including the cities of Anatone and Peola 252 AM PST Tue Nov 23 2021 .TODAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 20s, West wind 5 to 15 mph, Gusts up to 35 mph. Breezy. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the morning, becoming light. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. $$ WAZ034-035-240000- Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin- Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy, Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City 252 AM PST Tue Nov 23 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the 30s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the 30s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the 30s. $$ WAZ036-240000- Spokane Area- Including the cities of Spokane, Cheney, Davenport, and Rockford 252 AM PST Tue Nov 23 2021 .TODAY...Snow in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. $$ WAZ037-038-240000- Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands- Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport, Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda 252 AM PST Tue Nov 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches valleys . Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. $$ WAZ041-044-240000- Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau- Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere, Waterville, and Mansfield 252 AM PST Tue Nov 23 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows in the 30s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. $$ WAZ043-240000- Okanogan Valley- Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport, Oroville, and Nespelem 252 AM PST Tue Nov 23 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the 40s. $$ WAZ047-240000- Central Chelan County- Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee 252 AM PST Tue Nov 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. In the mountains, west wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in the mountains. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. In the mountains, northwest wind 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the mountains. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and high mountain snow. Patchy fog. Light high mountain snow accumulations. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain and high mountain snow likely. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and high mountain snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and high mountain snow. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. $$ WAZ048-240000- Western Chelan County- Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village, and Stehekin 252 AM PST Tue Nov 23 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch valleys and 2 to 5 inches in the mountains. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon, Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. In the mountains, west wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain and mountain snow. Light mountain snow accumulations. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and high mountain snow. Moderate high mountain snow accumulations possible. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain and high mountain snow likely. Light high mountain snow accumulations. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Light mountain snow accumulations. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and high mountain snow likely. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and high mountain snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. $$ WAZ049-240000- Western Okanogan County- Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow, and Conconully 252 AM PST Tue Nov 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Gusts up to 25 mph in the mountains. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, becoming cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow. Light mountain snow accumulations. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and high mountain snow likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and high mountain snow. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and high mountain snow. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the 40s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather