WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Friday, October 1, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

217 AM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

217 AM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent

chance of rain. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

217 AM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. South

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

217 AM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the 50s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

217 AM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

217 AM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

217 AM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

50s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the 50s.

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

217 AM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and high mountain snow. Highs in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of mountain snow. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

Highs in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the 50s.

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

217 AM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

high mountain snow. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of mountain

snow. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

