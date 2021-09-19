WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 18, 2021

_____

715 FPUS56 KOTX 190759

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

1258 AM PDT Sun Sep 19 2021

WAZ031-201100-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

1258 AM PDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog overnight. Mostly cloudy with rain

showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s,

Lows in the lower to mid 40s, Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

to upper 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s to upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...

$$

WAZ034-035-201100-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

1258 AM PDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s, Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s,

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 70s, Lows in the 40s, East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s to upper 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...

$$

WAZ037-038-201100-

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

1258 AM PDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Patchy fog. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Rainfall

amounts less than a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s to upper 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...

$$

WAZ041-044-201100-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

1258 AM PDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s, Lows in the

40s, West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Breezy.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Gusts up to

20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s to upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...

$$

WAZ043-201100-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

1258 AM PDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s. Lows in

the 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the evening.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s to upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...

$$

WAZ047-201100-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

1258 AM PDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers, high mountain snow showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s, Lows in the lower to mid 40s,

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...

$$

WAZ048-201100-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

1258 AM PDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers, high mountain snow showers

likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Patchy fog.

High mountain snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level

6500 feet. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s to

lower 70s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s. Lows

in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...

$$

WAZ049-201100-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

1258 AM PDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers, high mountain

snow showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog.

Patchy dense fog overnight. High mountain snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Snow level 6500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather