WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

218 AM PDT Fri Sep 3 2021

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

218 AM PDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze, warmer.

Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the mid to upper

50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

218 AM PDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South

wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the mid to upper

50s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Highs in the 80s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

218 AM PDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 40s to

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

218 AM PDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. South

wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to

upper 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

218 AM PDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Haze. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

218 AM PDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the mid to upper

50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

