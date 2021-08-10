WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Monday, August 9, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

226 AM PDT Tue Aug 10 2021

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

226 AM PDT Tue Aug 10 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Haze and

smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the

60s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Warmer. Highs in the

upper 80s to mid 90s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Hot, sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the

90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs 91 to

100. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the mid

80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

226 AM PDT Tue Aug 10 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...

...Record High Temperatures Possible from Thursday through

Saturday night...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the 60s. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Hot, sunny, haze. Highs 97 to 100. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Hot, sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 98 to 100.

North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs 100 to

103. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the 90s.

Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper

80s.

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

226 AM PDT Tue Aug 10 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...

...Record High Temperatures Possible from Thursday through

Saturday night...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Haze in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the mid

50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Hot, sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 95 to

100. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Hot, sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the

90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs 96 to

101. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the

lower to mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

226 AM PDT Tue Aug 10 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...

...Record High Temperatures Possible from Thursday through

Saturday night...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Hot, sunny, haze. Highs 96 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Hot, sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 96 to 100.

North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs 97 to

102. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the

lower to mid 90s. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

226 AM PDT Tue Aug 10 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...

...Record High Temperatures Possible from Thursday through

Saturday night...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Areas of smoke in the afternoon.

Warmer. Highs 95 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 95 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs 94 to

102. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Heat index readings around

108.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the mid

80s to mid 90s. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

226 AM PDT Tue Aug 10 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...

...Record High Temperatures Possible from Thursday through

Saturday night...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke and haze. Lows in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Hot, sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 96 to

102. North wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Hot, sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 95 to 100.

North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs 97 to

104. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 80s.

