WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 23, 2021

_____

861 FPUS56 KOTX 241105

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

404 AM PDT Thu Jun 24 2021

WAZ031-242300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

404 AM PDT Thu Jun 24 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s to lower 90s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.

.SATURDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs in the 90s. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Highs in the 90s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 105. Lows in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ034-035-242300-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

404 AM PDT Thu Jun 24 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. West wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Very hot. Sunny. Highs 102 to 105. Northeast wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 70s. Highs 100 to 107. Heat index readings around 110.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 104 to 112. Lows in the

lower to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ037-038-242300-

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

404 AM PDT Thu Jun 24 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

.SATURDAY...Very hot. Sunny. Highs 98 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s to mid 70s. Highs 98 to 108.

$$

WAZ041-044-242300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

404 AM PDT Thu Jun 24 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. North wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the 70s. Highs

98 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 70s. Highs 100 to 108.

$$

WAZ042-242300-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

404 AM PDT Thu Jun 24 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Highs 96 to 106.

$$

WAZ043-242300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

404 AM PDT Thu Jun 24 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. North

wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North

wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs 94 to 100. North wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Very hot. Sunny. Highs 101 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

70s. Highs 100 to 110. Heat index readings around 108.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather