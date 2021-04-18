WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 17, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

217 AM PDT Sun Apr 18 2021

Washington Palouse-

Including the cities of Pullman, Colfax, Rosalia, La Crosse,

Oakesdale, Tekoa, and Uniontown

217 AM PDT Sun Apr 18 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s to lower 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows in the 30s. Breezy. North wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the 60s.

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

217 AM PDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the 50s. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. East wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

217 AM PDT Sun Apr 18 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Windy. North wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northeast

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

40s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

217 AM PDT Sun Apr 18 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to lower

80s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Windy. North wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Breezy.

Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. East wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

217 AM PDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows in the 30s. Windy.

North wind 15 to 25 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

Wenatchee Area-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, and Cashmere

217 AM PDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Windy.

Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the

evening, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Highs in the lower

60s to lower 70s.

Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Waterville and Mansfield

217 AM PDT Sun Apr 18 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Windy. North wind

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

217 AM PDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Windy.

Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph in the evening, becoming light, Gusts

up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and high

mountain snow. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and high mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

217 AM PDT Sun Apr 18 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Windy. North wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Highs in the lower

60s to lower 70s.

