WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

222 AM PDT Wed Apr 14 2021

WAZ031-142300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

222 AM PDT Wed Apr 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Breezy. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening,

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Northeast

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East wind

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

WAZ034-142300-

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

222 AM PDT Wed Apr 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Windy. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the 40s.

WAZ035-142300-

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

222 AM PDT Wed Apr 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in

the 60s. Breezy. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Northeast

wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

60s. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

WAZ037-038-142300-

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

222 AM PDT Wed Apr 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the

evening, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

WAZ041-044-142300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

222 AM PDT Wed Apr 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. North wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Northeast

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the evening,

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon, Gusts up to 20 mph in the

morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

40s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows

in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

WAZ042-142300-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

222 AM PDT Wed Apr 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

40s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the 60s.

WAZ043-142300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

222 AM PDT Wed Apr 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the

evening, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

40s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows

in the 40s.

