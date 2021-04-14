WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 13, 2021 _____ 984 FPUS56 KOTX 140923 ZFPOTX Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho National Weather Service Spokane WA 222 AM PDT Wed Apr 14 2021 WAZ031-142300- Northeast Blue Mountains- Including the cities of Anatone and Peola 222 AM PDT Wed Apr 14 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Breezy. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening, becoming light. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East wind 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. $$ WAZ034-142300- Moses Lake Area- Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy 222 AM PDT Wed Apr 14 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Windy. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the 40s. $$ WAZ035-142300- Upper Columbia Basin- Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City 222 AM PDT Wed Apr 14 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Breezy. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the 70s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. $$ WAZ037-038-142300- Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands- Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport, Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda 222 AM PDT Wed Apr 14 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening, becoming light. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. $$ WAZ041-044-142300- Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau- Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere, Waterville, and Mansfield 222 AM PDT Wed Apr 14 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the evening, becoming light. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon, Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s. $$ WAZ042-142300- East Slopes Northern Cascades- Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop, Stehekin, and Conconully 222 AM PDT Wed Apr 14 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Okanogan Valley- Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport, Oroville, and Nespelem 222 AM PDT Wed Apr 14 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening, becoming light. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s. $$