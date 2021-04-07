WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 6, 2021 _____ 289 FPUS56 KOTX 070918 ZFPOTX Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho National Weather Service Spokane WA 217 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021 WAZ031-072300- Northeast Blue Mountains- Including the cities of Anatone and Peola 217 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon, Gusts up to 20 mph increasing to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow showers overnight. Lows in the 30s. Breezy. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the 40s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. $$ WAZ034-072300- Moses Lake Area- Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy 217 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ WAZ035-072300- Upper Columbia Basin- Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City 217 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Windy. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the evening. Haze and patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. $$ WAZ037-038-072300- Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands- Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport, Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda 217 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow showers in the evening, then a chance of mountain snow showers overnight. Snow level 4000 feet in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s, Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. $$ WAZ041-044-072300- Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau- Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere, Waterville, and Mansfield 217 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. A 20 percent chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph overnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. $$ WAZ042-072300- East Slopes Northern Cascades- Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop, Stehekin, and Conconully 217 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM PDT THURSDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Snow level 3000 feet in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Breezy. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, except northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the mountains. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. $$ WAZ043-072300- Okanogan Valley- Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport, Oroville, and Nespelem 217 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph overnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Breezy. West wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the 30s. .TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. $$ _____