WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Friday, December 11, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

241 AM PST Sat Dec 12 2020

WAZ031-130000-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

241 AM PST Sat Dec 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow overnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s. South wind 5 to 15 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph, except southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph

in the mountains.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain or snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain and mountain snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ034-130000-

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

241 AM PST Sat Dec 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow overnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

mid 30s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Light wind.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Highs in the

mid to upper 30s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the

mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Patchy

freezing fog. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 40.

$$

WAZ035-130000-

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

241 AM PST Sat Dec 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

North wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow overnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid

30s. East wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. A chance of

flurries. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain or snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper

30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ037-038-130000-

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

241 AM PST Sat Dec 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows 19 to

24.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. A chance of

flurries. Lows in the 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s to

lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

$$

WAZ041-130000-

Wenatchee Area-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, and Cashmere

241 AM PST Sat Dec 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow overnight.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the 20s.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Highs in the

mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the

mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Patchy

freezing fog. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of rain or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ042-130000-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

241 AM PST Sat Dec 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A 50 percent chance of snow

overnight. Lows 19 to 24. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the

mountains.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. South wind

5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the 20s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the 20s.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ043-130000-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

241 AM PST Sat Dec 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow overnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. A chance of

flurries. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the 30s.

$$

WAZ044-130000-

Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Waterville and Mansfield

241 AM PST Sat Dec 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 30s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow overnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the

mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Patchy

freezing fog. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s.

$$

