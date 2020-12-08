WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Monday, December 7, 2020

319 FPUS56 KOTX 081043

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

242 AM PST Tue Dec 8 2020

WAZ033-090000-

Washington Palouse-

Including the cities of Pullman, Colfax, Rosalia, La Crosse,

Oakesdale, Tekoa, and Uniontown

242 AM PST Tue Dec 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain overnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ032-090000-

Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties-

Including the cities of Clarkston and Pomeroy

242 AM PST Tue Dec 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain overnight.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain or snow

in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ031-090000-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

242 AM PST Tue Dec 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph in the morning, becoming light. Gusts up to

25 mph. In the mountains, southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Gusts up

to 20 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and mountain snow likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain and mountain snow in the

afternoon. Little or no mountain snow accumulation. Snow level

4500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows in the mid to upper

20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain or snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

or snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ034-090000-

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

242 AM PST Tue Dec 8 2020

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall

amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

WAZ035-090000-

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

242 AM PST Tue Dec 8 2020

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance

of rain and freezing rain overnight. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and

freezing rain in the morning. Highs around 40. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to

upper 30s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the

mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ038-090000-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

242 AM PST Tue Dec 8 2020

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain, freezing rain and high mountain snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain, freezing rain and high

mountain snow in the evening, then a chance of rain, high

mountain snow and freezing rain overnight. Snow level 4500 feet

overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Lows in the 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

$$

WAZ037-090000-

Northeast Mountains-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

and Kettle Falls

242 AM PST Tue Dec 8 2020

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain, freezing rain and high mountain snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain, high mountain snow and

freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, snow and freezing

rain in the morning. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 30s.

$$

WAZ041-090000-

Wenatchee Area-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, and Cashmere

242 AM PST Tue Dec 8 2020

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain and freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain, freezing rain or snow overnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Highs in the 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain or snow. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ042-090000-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

242 AM PST Tue Dec 8 2020

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain, high mountain snow and a chance of freezing rain

in the morning, then a chance of rain, freezing rain and high

mountain snow in the afternoon. High mountain snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, mountain snow and

freezing rain. Snow level 5500 feet, lowering to 4000 feet

overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow and freezing rain in

the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 30s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Lows in the 20s.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the 30s.

$$

WAZ043-090000-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

242 AM PST Tue Dec 8 2020

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain and freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain, snow and freezing rain overnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid

30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 30s.

$$

WAZ044-090000-

Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Waterville and Mansfield

242 AM PST Tue Dec 8 2020

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain, freezing rain or snow overnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the upper

20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 30s.

$$

