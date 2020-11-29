WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

1232 AM PST Sun Nov 29 2020

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

1232 AM PST Sun Nov 29 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s, Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s, South

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph

overnight, Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s

to lower 40s, Lows in the 20s, Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

1232 AM PST Sun Nov 29 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower

40s, Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s, East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow showers

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the

20s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

40s, Lows in the 20s, North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid to upper 30s. Lows 19 to 26.

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

1232 AM PST Sun Nov 29 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s, Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s,

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Windy. South wind 5 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the evening.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s

to lower 40s, Lows in the lower to mid 20s, Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the lower 20s. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to

21. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

1232 AM PST Sun Nov 29 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then

a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up

to 1 inch valleys and up to 2 inches in the mountains. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 19 to 23. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening. In the mountains, gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 18 to 22.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower to mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog. Lows 18 to 22.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs

in the 30s. Lows 18 to 23.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog. Highs in the mid to upper

30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to

23. Highs in the 30s.

Wenatchee Area-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, and Cashmere

1232 AM PST Sun Nov 29 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain or snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then

a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening,

becoming light.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. Lows in the 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs

in the 30s. Lows in the 20s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

30s. Lows in the 20s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

1232 AM PST Sun Nov 29 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Lows in the lower

20s to lower 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph in the mountains.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of

3 to 6 inches. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. West wind

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. In the

mountains, southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs

in the 30s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

30s. Lows in the 20s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

1232 AM PST Sun Nov 29 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain or snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s to lower 40s. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid to

upper 30s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

30s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Waterville and Mansfield

1232 AM PST Sun Nov 29 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening,

becoming light.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid to

upper 30s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

