WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 24, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

226 AM PST Wed Nov 25 2020

WAZ031-260000-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

226 AM PST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows in

the upper 20s to lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower

40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.



WAZ034-260000-

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

226 AM PST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows in

the 20s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the

mid to upper 20s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the lower

40s. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.



WAZ035-260000-

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

226 AM PST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows in

the 20s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the

mid to upper 20s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.



WAZ037-038-260000-

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

226 AM PST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the

mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the upper 30s to

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy

freezing fog. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s

to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Patchy

freezing fog. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.



WAZ041-260000-

Wenatchee Area-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, and Cashmere

226 AM PST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows in

the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to

mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.



WAZ042-260000-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

226 AM PST Wed Nov 25 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING

FOR THE CASCADE CREST INCLUDING HIGHWAY 2 BETWEEN COLES CORNER

AND STEVENS PASS...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows in

the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.



WAZ043-260000-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

226 AM PST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows in

the 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the upper 30s to

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.



WAZ044-260000-

Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Waterville and Mansfield

226 AM PST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the

mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the mid to

upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog.

Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.



