WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Friday, October 30, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

211 AM PDT Sat Oct 31 2020

Northern Panhandle-Central Panhandle Mountains-

Including the cities of Sandpoint, Rathdrum, Bonners Ferry,

Priest River, Eastport, Kellogg, St Maries, Pinehurst, Osburn,

Wallace, and Mullan

211 AM PDT Sat Oct 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s

to lower 50s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the upper

20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool. Highs in

the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the

upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

211 AM PDT Sat Oct 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

South wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 40s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

211 AM PDT Sat Oct 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Lows

in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the

upper 40s to upper 50s.

Northeast Mountains-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

and Kettle Falls

211 AM PDT Sat Oct 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s

to lower 50s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the upper 20s

to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the

mid 40s to mid 50s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

211 AM PDT Sat Oct 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the mid

20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the

lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s. Lows in the

upper 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

211 AM PDT Sat Oct 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the upper

20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the

lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the mid

40s to mid 50s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

211 AM PDT Sat Oct 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain,

freezing rain and high mountain snow. Highs in the upper 40s to

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

high mountain snow. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and high mountain snow likely. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and mountain snow. Highs in the upper 40s to lower

50s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the 40s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

211 AM PDT Sat Oct 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the upper

20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the

lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the mid

40s to mid 50s.

