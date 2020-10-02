WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 1, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

156 AM PDT Fri Oct 2 2020

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

156 AM PDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 60s to upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 60s.

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

156 AM PDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the lower 80s,

Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s, North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower 80s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80, Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s, West wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to

around 20 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

to upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to

upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

156 AM PDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the lower 80s,

Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s, Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid to upper

40s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

to upper 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Northeast Mountains-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

and Kettle Falls

156 AM PDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the

morning. Haze. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the

lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid to

upper 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s

to upper 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 60s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

156 AM PDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the upper 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid to

upper 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 60s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

156 AM PDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the upper 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the upper 40s to

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid to

upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

156 AM PDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs in the upper 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s. Lows

in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 60s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

156 AM PDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs in the upper 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the upper 40s to

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

