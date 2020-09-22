WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Monday, September 21, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
221 AM PDT Tue Sep 22 2020
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
221 AM PDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain, cooler. Highs in the 60s. Breezy. West wind
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s to
lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.
Moses Lake Area-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy
221 AM PDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. South wind 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. South wind 5 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in
the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to
lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.
Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,
and Coulee City
221 AM PDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 70s. South wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South wind 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the 70s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest
wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 60s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts
to around 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with
a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Highs in the 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northeast Mountains-
Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,
and Kettle Falls
221 AM PDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind 5 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
221 AM PDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid
60s to lower 70s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s
to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s. Highs
in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the
mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
221 AM PDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid to
upper 60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest wind
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs
in the 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to
lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
221 AM PDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an inch possible.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance
of precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and high mountain snow showers. Highs in the mid
50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs
in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the 50s.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
221 AM PDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers
in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs
in the 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in
the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
