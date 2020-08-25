WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Monday, August 24, 2020

840 FPUS56 KOTX 250911

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

211 AM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

WAZ031-252300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

211 AM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Haze

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to

mid 70s.

$$

WAZ034-252300-

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

211 AM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs in

the mid to upper 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.

$$

WAZ035-252300-

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

211 AM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ037-252300-

Northeast Mountains-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

and Kettle Falls

211 AM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

$$

WAZ038-252300-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

211 AM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 40s to upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ041-044-252300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

211 AM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Gusts up to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ042-252300-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

211 AM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ043-252300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

211 AM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North wind

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

