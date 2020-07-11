WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Friday, July 10, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
301 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
301 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Breezy. West wind 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.
Not as warm. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind
5 to 15 mph in the morning, becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West
wind 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to
upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
Moses Lake Area-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy
301 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Northeast wind
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south with gusts to around 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the mid 50s to lower 60s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up
to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph overnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. West wind
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. West wind 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Highs in the 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,
and Coulee City
301 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Windy.
West wind 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s to lower
80s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. West wind
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s
to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
301 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Gusts up to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the
evening, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the 80s.
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
301 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest wind
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 40 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s
to lower 60s. Highs in the 80s.
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
301 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the 80s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers
overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Breezy. Northwest wind
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
50 percent chance of rain showers. Not as warm. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s
to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to
mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s. Lows in the
mid 50s to lower 60s.
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
301 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. South wind
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
