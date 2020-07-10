WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 9, 2020

_____

681 FPUS56 KOTX 100917

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

216 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020

WAZ031-102300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

216 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the 70s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s to upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ034-102300-

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

216 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the 90s. North wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south with gusts to around 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid to

upper 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ035-102300-

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

216 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Breezy.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s to lower

80s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

WAZ038-102300-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

216 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Not as

warm. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ041-044-102300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

216 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

WAZ042-102300-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

216 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Breezy. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the 50s. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ043-102300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

216 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather