Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

207 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020

WAZ031-172300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

207 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s to lower 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s to lower

80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ034-172300-

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

207 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

WAZ035-172300-

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

207 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. South

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

WAZ038-172300-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

207 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ041-044-172300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

207 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

WAZ042-172300-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

207 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ043-172300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

207 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s. North wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

