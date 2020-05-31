WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 30, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

226 AM PDT Sun May 31 2020

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

226 AM PDT Sun May 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Breezy.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts between a tenth and

a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the

upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 60s.

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

226 AM PDT Sun May 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 70s. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

226 AM PDT Sun May 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 70s. Light wind, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper

60s to upper 70s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

226 AM PDT Sun May 31 2020

.TODAY...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts up to three quarters of an

inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 40s. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s to

lower 70s. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

226 AM PDT Sun May 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in

the evening, becoming light. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

226 AM PDT Sun May 31 2020

.TODAY...Rain and high mountain snow showers. High mountain snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 6500 feet, lowering to

5500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening,

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet, rising to

6000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

226 AM PDT Sun May 31 2020

.TODAY...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

