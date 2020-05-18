WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 17, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

1056 PM PDT Sun May 17 2020

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

1056 PM PDT Sun May 17 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with numerous rain showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an inch possible,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers

overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small

hail in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an

inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers, mountain snow showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

1056 PM PDT Sun May 17 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers

overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small

hail in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s to upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

1056 PM PDT Sun May 17 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers.

Lows in the 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of

an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

1056 PM PDT Sun May 17 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered rain showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

1056 PM PDT Sun May 17 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated rain and high

mountain snow showers. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and high mountain

snow showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers

likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. No

high mountain snow accumulation. Snow level 6000 feet in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and high

mountain snow showers overnight. Lows in the 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high mountain

snow showers. Snow level 6500 feet. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and high mountain snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain and mountain snow showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers,

mountain snow showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s to

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

mountain snow showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

1056 PM PDT Sun May 17 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of

an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

