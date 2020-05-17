WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 16, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

226 AM PDT Sun May 17 2020

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

226 AM PDT Sun May 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with rain showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely overnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Rainfall amounts around a

tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an

inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers, mountain snow showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 50s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

226 AM PDT Sun May 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. South wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less

than a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

226 AM PDT Sun May 17 2020

.TODAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an inch possible,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows in the 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the lower

40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

226 AM PDT Sun May 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

Rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

226 AM PDT Sun May 17 2020

.TODAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and high mountain

snow showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers

likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Little or

no high mountain snow accumulation. Snow level 6000 feet in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, high

mountain snow showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the 40s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and high mountain snow showers. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers,

mountain snow showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s to

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the 60s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

226 AM PDT Sun May 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts between a tenth and

a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

