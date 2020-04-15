WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 14, 2020
_____
294 FPUS56 KOTX 150926
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
226 AM PDT Wed Apr 15 2020
WAZ031-152300-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
226 AM PDT Wed Apr 15 2020
.TODAY...Rain and mountain snow showers likely in the morning,
then rain showers likely in the afternoon. No mountain snow
accumulation. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to mid
50s. North wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and
mountain snow showers in the evening. Snow level 4000 feet in the
evening. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. North wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening, becoming
light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
WAZ034-152300-
Moses Lake Area-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy
226 AM PDT Wed Apr 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s. Breezy. North wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts
to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Breezy.
North wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast wind
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South
wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
40s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to
mid 70s. Lows in the 40s.
$$
WAZ035-152300-
Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,
and Coulee City
226 AM PDT Wed Apr 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s to
lower 60s. Breezy. North wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Breezy. Northeast wind 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Northeast
wind 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light
wind.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
South wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s
to lower 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
$$
WAZ038-152300-
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
226 AM PDT Wed Apr 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s. Windy. North wind 5 to 15 mph, except north
15 to 25 mph in the mountains. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow
showers in the evening. Snow level 3500 feet in the evening. Lows
in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph in the evening, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
$$
WAZ041-044-152300-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
226 AM PDT Wed Apr 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 50s to mid 60s, North wind 15 to 25 mph, Gusts up to
40 mph. Windy.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. North wind 5 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph in the evening, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s. Highs in the 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
$$
WAZ042-152300-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
226 AM PDT Wed Apr 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of mountain snow
showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Breezy. North wind
10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming clear. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s. North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around
40 mph in the evening, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West wind
5 to 15 mph in the mountains.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and
high mountain snow showers. Highs in the 60s.
$$
WAZ043-152300-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
226 AM PDT Wed Apr 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Windy. North wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts
to around 40 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the evening. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows in the 30s.
North wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph overnight,
Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s
to mid 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather