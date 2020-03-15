WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 14, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

252 AM PDT Sun Mar 15 2020

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of mountain snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Windy. Northeast

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. North

wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. North wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast Mountains-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

and Kettle Falls

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. North wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 21.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the upper

40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. North wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 14 to 22.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 24.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Highs in the

upper 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. North wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. North wind

5 to 15 mph in the morning, becoming light. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 24. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of mountain snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in

the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Breezy.

North wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. North wind 5 to

15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

