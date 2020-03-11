WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 10, 2020

902 FPUS56 KOTX 110927

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

227 AM PDT Wed Mar 11 2020

WAZ031-112345-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

227 AM PDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated mountain snow showers. Snow

level 4500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Windy. West

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the evening, becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulations. Lows in

the mid to upper 20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Colder, snow. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 16 to 18.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows 16 to 18. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 18. Highs in

the 30s.

$$

WAZ034-035-112345-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

227 AM PDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Breezy. West wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. West wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light

wind.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow. Highs in the 40s. East wind 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain or snow. Light snow accumulations.

Lows 19 to 25. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Windy, colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Patchy blowing snow. Highs in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Lows 14 to 18.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 21.

Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s.

$$

WAZ038-112345-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

227 AM PDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 27. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the mid to

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulations. Lows 16 to 20.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 16.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

30s to lower 40s. Lows 10 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ041-044-112345-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

227 AM PDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then sunny. Highs in the 50s.

Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Breezy. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to 5 to

15 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulations. Colder. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Heavy snow accumulations possible. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Patchy blowing snow. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 14 to 16.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s. Lows 14 to 19.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s to

mid 40s. Lows 17 to 20.

$$

WAZ042-112345-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

227 AM PDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with isolated snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Breezy. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph, except northwest 15

to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the mountains. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening, becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the 20s.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the mid to

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows

19 to 23. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 11 to 15.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

30s to lower 40s. Lows 11 to 19.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ043-112345-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

227 AM PDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then sunny. Highs in the 50s. North

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening, becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the

upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Patchy blowing snow. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 14 to 18.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 30s. Lows

14 to 20.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. Lows 18 to 22.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

$$

