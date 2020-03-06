WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 5, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

304 AM PST Fri Mar 6 2020

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

304 AM PST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and high mountain snow

overnight. High mountain snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow

level 5000 feet overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Colder. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

304 AM PST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

overnight. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of

an inch.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the 50s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

304 AM PST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow in the

evening, then rain and mountain snow likely overnight. Mountain

snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 4000 feet, lowering to

3000 feet overnight. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain or snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch valleys and up to

2 inches in the mountains. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s.

Highs in the 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

304 AM PST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance

of rain or snow overnight. Snow level 3000 feet, lowering to

2000 feet overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level 1500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

304 AM PST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s to

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny with rain or snow likely in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 18 to 24.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 24.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

304 AM PST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance

of rain or snow overnight. Snow level 2500 feet overnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

