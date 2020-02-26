WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 25, 2020

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

228 AM PST Wed Feb 26 2020

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

228 AM PST Wed Feb 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Highs in the 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain or snow likely. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

228 AM PST Wed Feb 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light

wind, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. West wind 5 to 10 mph

in the evening, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light

wind, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light

wind.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. East wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

228 AM PST Wed Feb 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the

40s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

228 AM PST Wed Feb 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West wind 5 to

15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the upper

40s to lower 50s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

228 AM PST Wed Feb 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

morning. Highs in the 40s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of flurries overnight. Lows in

the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph in the mountains.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the

mountains.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Highs in the 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Light snow

accumulations. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

228 AM PST Wed Feb 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s.

