WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 12, 2020
781 FPUS56 KOTX 131031
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
231 AM PST Thu Feb 13 2020
WAZ031-140030-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
231 AM PST Thu Feb 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest
wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon, Gusts up to 30 mph. In the
mountains, southwest wind 20 to 30 mph, Gusts up to 30 mph
increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and mountain snow likely in the
evening, then a chance of rain and mountain snow overnight.
Mountain snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 4000 feet
in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Windy.
Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph, except
southwest 20 to 35 mph in the mountains. In the mountains, gusts
up to 45 mph increasing to 55 mph overnight. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s
to lower 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Breezy. Southwest wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph, except southwest 20 to 30 mph
in the mountains.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.
Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. Southwest wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph, except southwest 20 to 30 mph
in the mountains.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Snow may be heavy at times.
Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows in the lower to mid
30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulations.
Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
rain or snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to
mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
WAZ034-035-140030-
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
231 AM PST Thu Feb 13 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Breezy.
Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in
the lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or
snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
or snow. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
mid to upper 20s. Highs in the 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 40s. Lows
in the mid to upper 20s.
WAZ037-038-140030-
Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,
Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
231 AM PST Thu Feb 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. A
chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. South wind
10 to 20 mph in the mountains. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
mountains. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow likely in the evening,
then a chance of snow overnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.
Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph in the
mountains. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow in the
morning. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.
Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or
snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs around 40.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to
24. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s
to lower 40s. Lows 19 to 23.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
upper 30s to lower 40s.
WAZ041-044-140030-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
231 AM PST Thu Feb 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs
in the lower to mid 40s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the upper 20s to lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts
to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower
30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Snow
level 1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or
snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
mid to upper 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s
to lower 40s. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
WAZ042-140030-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
231 AM PST Thu Feb 13 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
10 AM PST FRIDAY FOR THE CASCADE CREST INCLUDING HIGHWAY
2 BETWEEN COLES CORNER AND STEVENS PASS...
.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog in the morning. A chance of snow in
the morning, then rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs in the
upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph in the
mountains. In the mountains, gusts up to 30 mph increasing to
40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow overnight.
Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Lows in the 20s. Breezy.
Gusts up to 20 mph overnight. West wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts
to around 45 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the upper 30s to mid 40s. Breezy. West wind 5 to 15 mph, except
west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the mountains.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 40 mph in the mountains.
.SATURDAY...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the
upper 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph in the
mountains. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the mid to upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the upper
30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s to
lower 40s.
WAZ043-140030-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
231 AM PST Thu Feb 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs
in the lower to mid 40s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows in
the mid to upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower
30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or
snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
