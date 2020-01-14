WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Monday, January 13, 2020

216 FPUS56 KOTX 141053

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

253 AM PST Tue Jan 14 2020

WAZ031-150015-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

253 AM PST Tue Jan 14 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon.

Patchy blowing snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in

the afternoon, Gusts up to 20 mph increasing to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow in the

evening. Patchy blowing snow in the evening. Lows 9 to 13.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph, except

southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the

mountains.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Patchy blowing snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Breezy.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph, except

south 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the mountains.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Patchy blowing snow. Not as cold. Highs in the 30s. Southeast

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph, except south 20 to

30 mph in the mountains.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

$$

WAZ034-035-150015-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

253 AM PST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

19 to 24. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Wind chill readings 5 below to 7 above zero.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 13. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Wind chill readings 6 below to

9 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Wind chill readings 9 below to 3 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

18 to 23. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy. Lows 19 to 21. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the

mid to upper 30s. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

$$

WAZ036-150015-

Spokane Area-

Including the cities of Spokane, Cheney, Davenport, and Rockford

253 AM PST Tue Jan 14 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Highs

18 to 21. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Very cold. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow

in the evening. Lows 4 to 6. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. East

wind 5 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 11 below to 2 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

19 to 21. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Not

as cold. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. East wind 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the

mid to upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

$$

WAZ037-150015-

Northeast Mountains-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

and Kettle Falls

253 AM PST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

16 to 19.

.TONIGHT...Very cold. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows zero to 3 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

14 to 18.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Not as cold.

Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

19 to 21.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

upper 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Lows in

the mid to upper 20s.

$$

WAZ038-150015-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

253 AM PST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs

14 to 18. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows

3 below to 4 above zero. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of snow in the

morning. Highs 19 to 23.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

12 to 18. East wind 15 to 25 mph in the mountains.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Not as cold.

Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows

16 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

19 to 23.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy. Lows in the

mid to upper 20s. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

$$

WAZ041-150015-

Wenatchee Area-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, and Cashmere

253 AM PST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

16 to 21. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Very cold. Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 4 to

9. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs 19 to 22.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Lows 14 to 18. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Not as cold.

Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows 16 to 18. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Snow likely. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in

the 30s.

$$

WAZ044-150015-

Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Waterville and Mansfield

253 AM PST Tue Jan 14 2020

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Bitterly cold. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow

in the morning. Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Highs 13 to

17. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Very cold. Partly cloudy. Lows 4 to 8. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Bitterly cold. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

snow in the afternoon. Highs 18 to 22. North wind 5 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

14 to 17. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Not as cold.

Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 15 to 17.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy. Lows in the

mid to upper 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

$$

WAZ042-150015-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

253 AM PST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs 13 to 20. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Very cold. Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the

evening, then snow likely overnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to

5 inches. Lows 1 to 7. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

16 to 21. In the mountains, gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Areas of blowing snow. Light snow

accumulations. Lows 10 to 15. East wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Patchy blowing snow. Light snow

accumulations. Not as cold. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the

mountains. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows 14 to 23. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the 30s.

$$

WAZ043-150015-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

253 AM PST Tue Jan 14 2020

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Bitterly cold. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow

in the morning. Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Highs 12 to

16. North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows

2 to 5. North wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

19 to 22.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows

15 to 18. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Not as cold.

Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy. Lows 16 to 20. Highs in the

mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

$$

