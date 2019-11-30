WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

228 AM PST Sat Nov 30 2019

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

228 AM PST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 21.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of flurries in the morning, then a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

South wind 20 to 30 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

228 AM PST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 20. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of flurries in the morning, then a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 18 to 21. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the mid to upper

30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the 20s. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the mid

to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

228 AM PST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 13 to 21.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries in the morning,

then cloudy with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 19 to 24.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the lower to mid

30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the mid to

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

mid to upper 30s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

228 AM PST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 18.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of flurries in the morning, then a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 17 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper

20s. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain or snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the mid to

upper 30s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

228 AM PST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 11 to 18. East wind 5 to 15 mph in

the mountains.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of flurries in the morning, then a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s to lower

30s. East wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 16 to 23.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the lower 20s

to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the lower 20s

to lower 30s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

228 AM PST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 19.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries in the morning,

then cloudy with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog.

Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid

to upper 20s. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather