WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Monday, October 28, 2019

_____

156 FPUS56 KOTX 290925

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

225 AM PDT Tue Oct 29 2019

WAZ031-292315-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

225 AM PDT Tue Oct 29 2019

...Near Record Low Temperatures tonight...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northeast wind

5 to 15 mph in the morning, becoming light, Gusts up to 25 mph.

In the mountains, east wind 15 to 25 mph, Gusts up to 40 mph

decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 11 to 14.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 21.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

20s. Highs in the 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

$$

WAZ034-035-292315-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

225 AM PDT Tue Oct 29 2019

...Near Record Low Temperatures tonight...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 11 to 15. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Light

wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 19. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light

wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to

26. Highs in the 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s

to lower 50s. Lows in the 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ037-038-292315-

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

225 AM PDT Tue Oct 29 2019

...Near Record Low Temperatures tonight...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 30s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 7 to 13.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 11 to 17.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 20. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ041-044-292315-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

225 AM PDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 17.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 21.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to

lower 50s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ042-292315-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

225 AM PDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 13 to 16.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph in the mountains.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s to upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ043-292315-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

225 AM PDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 30s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 14 to 17.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 21.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

20s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather