618 FPUS56 KOTX 110951

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

251 AM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

WAZ031-120000-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

251 AM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

WAZ033-120000-

Washington Palouse-

Including the cities of Pullman, Colfax, Rosalia, La Crosse,

Oakesdale, Tekoa, and Uniontown

251 AM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. South

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

wind.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid

40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 60s.

WAZ034-035-120000-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

251 AM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid to upper 70s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s

to mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

WAZ037-038-120000-

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

251 AM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph

in the mountains.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s.

WAZ041-044-120000-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

251 AM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the lower

60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

WAZ042-120000-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

251 AM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs

in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

WAZ043-120000-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

251 AM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the lower

60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

