WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Monday, September 9, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s to upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s. Light wind, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Light wind. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the

lower 40s to lower 50s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Lows

in the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the

upper 40s to lower 50s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of

an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely

overnight. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the

upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

