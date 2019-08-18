WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 17, 2019

_____

736 FPUS56 KOTX 180858

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

158 AM PDT Sun Aug 18 2019

WAZ031-182315-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

158 AM PDT Sun Aug 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Gusts up to

20 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower to mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s to upper 80s. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ034-035-182315-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

158 AM PDT Sun Aug 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ038-182315-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

158 AM PDT Sun Aug 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ041-044-182315-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

158 AM PDT Sun Aug 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY..Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

WAZ042-182315-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

158 AM PDT Sun Aug 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph

in the evening, becoming light. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ043-182315-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

158 AM PDT Sun Aug 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather