WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 14, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
257 AM PDT Thu Aug 15 2019
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
257 AM PDT Thu Aug 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered sprinkles and isolated
thunderstorms with little or no rain in the morning, then partly
sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
257 AM PDT Thu Aug 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered sprinkles and isolated
thunderstorms with little or no rain in the morning. Highs in the
upper 80s to lower 90s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. West wind 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West
wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
257 AM PDT Thu Aug 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.
Wenatchee Area-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, and Cashmere
257 AM PDT Thu Aug 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Breezy. West
wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s to mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
257 AM PDT Thu Aug 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the lower to mid 80s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Lows in
the 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
257 AM PDT Thu Aug 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the 80s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower
60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s to mid 60s. Highs in the 80s.
Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Waterville and Mansfield
257 AM PDT Thu Aug 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of sprinkles in the morning.
Highs in the mid 80s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northwest wind
5 to 15 mph in the morning, becoming light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West
wind 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
to upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 80s.
