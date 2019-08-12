WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 11, 2019

_____

174 FPUS56 KOTX 121000

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

300 AM PDT Mon Aug 12 2019

WAZ031-122315-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

300 AM PDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

$$

WAZ034-035-122315-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

300 AM PDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

$$

WAZ038-122315-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

300 AM PDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the 50s.

$$

WAZ041-044-122315-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

300 AM PDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

WAZ042-122315-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

300 AM PDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

WAZ043-122315-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

300 AM PDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

$$

_____

