WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 30, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

300 AM PDT Wed Jul 31 2019

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

300 AM PDT Wed Jul 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the 80s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

300 AM PDT Wed Jul 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Breezy.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 90s. Lows in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

300 AM PDT Wed Jul 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. In the

mountains, gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

300 AM PDT Wed Jul 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 80s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

300 AM PDT Wed Jul 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

300 AM PDT Wed Jul 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. South wind

5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 80s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

