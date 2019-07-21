WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 20, 2019
942 FPUS56 KOTX 210910
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
210 AM PDT Sun Jul 21 2019
WAZ031-220000-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
210 AM PDT Sun Jul 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s to lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
70s to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s to
upper 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
$$
WAZ034-035-220000-
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
210 AM PDT Sun Jul 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the morning.
Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. South wind 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 80s. Lows
in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to lower
90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
$$
WAZ038-220000-
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
210 AM PDT Sun Jul 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy. A
chance of sprinkles in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s to
lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s to lower
80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s
to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
$$
WAZ041-044-220000-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
210 AM PDT Sun Jul 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s to mid
90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to
lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to
lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
$$
WAZ042-220000-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
210 AM PDT Sun Jul 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s to lower
90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.
$$
WAZ043-220000-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
210 AM PDT Sun Jul 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.
Warmer. Highs in the 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs in
the upper 70s to upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
$$
