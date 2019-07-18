WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 17, 2019

_____

422 FPUS56 KOTX 181004

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

304 AM PDT Thu Jul 18 2019

WAZ031-190000-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

304 AM PDT Thu Jul 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers

in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s.

Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts 35 to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Windy. West

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

WAZ034-035-190000-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

304 AM PDT Thu Jul 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Windy. West

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Windy. West

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. West

wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs

in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

WAZ038-190000-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

304 AM PDT Thu Jul 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. In the mountains, gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light, Gusts up to

25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs

in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

WAZ041-044-190000-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

304 AM PDT Thu Jul 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph,

Gusts 35 to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Windy. West

wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph

overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

WAZ042-190000-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

304 AM PDT Thu Jul 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A chance of rain showers along the crest. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s. Breezy. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph, except west 10 to 20 mph in the mountains.

In the mountains, gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Breezy. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

WAZ043-190000-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

304 AM PDT Thu Jul 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Breezy.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

evening, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather