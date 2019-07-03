WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 2, 2019
009 FPUS56 KOTX 030915
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
215 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019
WAZ031-032315-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
215 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.
Warmer. Highs in the 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to
upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
$$
WAZ034-035-032315-
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
215 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s to
lower 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest wind 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. South
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 80s.
$$
WAZ038-032315-
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
215 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs
in the 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the 50s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower
80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s to
lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the
50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
$$
WAZ041-044-032315-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
215 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s to lower
80s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
West wind 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s
to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid to upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
$$
WAZ042-032315-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
215 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s to lower
80s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower
80s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s. Highs in the lower
70s to lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
Lows in the 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
$$
WAZ043-032315-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
215 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s to lower
80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s.
$$
