WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 25, 2019
_____
877 FPUS56 KOTX 261038
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
338 AM PDT Wed Jun 26 2019
WAZ031-270130-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
338 AM PDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be
severe with damaging winds, large hail, heavy rainfall, and
frequent lightning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail,
heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning in the evening. Lows in
the upper 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 45 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of
an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of
an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
60s to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.
$$
WAZ034-035-270130-
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
338 AM PDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall, frequent lightning, and gusty winds in the evening.
Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch,
except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid
70s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth
of an inch.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph
with gusts to around 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts
to around 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s
to upper 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.
$$
WAZ038-270130-
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
338 AM PDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall and
frequent lightning in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50
percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an inch possible, except
higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.THURSDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of
an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind
5 to 15 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s to upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the
50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
$$
WAZ041-044-270130-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
338 AM PDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall and frequent lightning in the evening. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts between a tenth and a
quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to lower
70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to
lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to
upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
$$
WAZ042-270130-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
338 AM PDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers and a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms
overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall and
frequent lightning in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a
half of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers
and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s to lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall
amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible, except
higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows
in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to upper
50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
$$
WAZ043-270130-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
338 AM PDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall and frequent
lightning in the evening. Lows in the 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an inch
possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of
an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to
lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the
lower 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
$$
_____
