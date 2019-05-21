WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Monday, May 20, 2019
_____
251 FPUS56 KOTX 211026
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
326 AM PDT Tue May 21 2019
WAZ031-220015-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
326 AM PDT Tue May 21 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s
to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall
amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the 60s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northeast wind
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower
50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s. Lows in the
mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs
in the 60s.
$$
WAZ034-220015-
Moses Lake Area-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy
326 AM PDT Tue May 21 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers mainly
south of Moses Lake. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
North wind 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid to upper
70s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. North wind 5 to
10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s. Highs in the 70s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
WAZ035-220015-
Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,
and Coulee City
326 AM PDT Tue May 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers south
of Ritzville. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northeast wind 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North
wind 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower
50s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower
50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
$$
WAZ038-220015-
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
326 AM PDT Tue May 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower
50s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North
wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
$$
WAZ041-044-220015-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
326 AM PDT Tue May 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. North wind
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
North wind 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower to mid
70s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s
to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s. Highs in the 70s.
$$
WAZ042-220015-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
326 AM PDT Tue May 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon near the crest. Snow level 6500 feet. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s. North wind 5 to 15 mph in the
mountains. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid
40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs
in the 70s.
$$
WAZ043-220015-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
326 AM PDT Tue May 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
North wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows
in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
$$
_____
