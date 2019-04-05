WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 4, 2019
_____
184 FPUS56 KOTX 050929
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
229 AM PDT Fri Apr 5 2019
WAZ031-052330-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
229 AM PDT Fri Apr 5 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall
amounts less than a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts
possible in thunderstorms.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and high
mountain snow showers overnight. Little or no high mountain snow
accumulation. Snow level 4000 feet overnight. Lows in the 30s.
Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in
the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow
level 4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
South wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. In the mountains, south
wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. South wind
5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Breezy.
Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph, except
southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the
mountains. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid
40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain showers. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain and mountain snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s
to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain
snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
$$
WAZ034-052330-
Moses Lake Area-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy
229 AM PDT Fri Apr 5 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an
inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows
in the mid to upper 30s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph
decreasing to 5 to 15 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except
higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. South wind
5 to 15 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the
lower 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. South wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower
to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to
mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows
in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
$$
WAZ035-052330-
Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,
and Coulee City
229 AM PDT Fri Apr 5 2019
.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain showers
likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 50s to lower 60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an
inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
rain showers overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Breezy. Southwest
wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall
amounts around a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible
in thunderstorms.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 5 to
15 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. South wind
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper
50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows
in the mid to upper 30s.
$$
WAZ038-052330-
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
229 AM PDT Fri Apr 5 2019
.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain and a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts between a tenth and a
quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and high
mountain snow showers overnight. Little or no high mountain snow
accumulation. Snow level 4000 feet overnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming
light. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. In
the mountains, south wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
and mountain snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the mid
30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Highs in the 50s. South
wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the mountains.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain and mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s. Highs in the 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow
showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
$$
WAZ041-044-052330-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
229 AM PDT Fri Apr 5 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts
possible in thunderstorms.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers
overnight. Snow level 3000 feet overnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west
overnight, Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an
inch.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the
lower 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to
upper 50s. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Lows in
the mid to upper 30s.
$$
WAZ042-052330-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
229 AM PDT Fri Apr 5 2019
.TODAY...Rain and mountain snow likely in the morning, then rain
showers, mountain snow showers and a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow
level 5500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, mountain snow showers and
a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of
mountain snow showers overnight. Mountain snow accumulation up to
2 inches. Snow level 5000 feet in the evening. Lows in the upper
20s to mid 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming
light. In the mountains, southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts
to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
morning, then rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow level 3500 feet in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Gusts up to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow showers. Light mountain
snow accumulations. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the 30s. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Mountain snow may be
heavy at times. Light mountain snow accumulations. Snow level
4500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph in the mountains. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow showers likely. Moderate
mountain snow accumulations possible. Lows in the 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain and mountain snow showers. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the
30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow
showers. Highs in the 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
mountain snow showers. Lows in the 30s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the
30s.
$$
WAZ043-052330-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
229 AM PDT Fri Apr 5 2019
.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely and a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to
upper 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an
inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers
overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph
in the evening, becoming light. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch, except
higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the
lower 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in
the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows
in the mid to upper 30s.
$$
_____
