WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 31, 2019
_____
981 FPUS56 KOTX 011003
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
303 AM PDT Mon Apr 1 2019
WAZ031-012330-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
303 AM PDT Mon Apr 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the evening. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the
50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s to mid 50s.
$$
WAZ034-035-012330-
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
303 AM PDT Mon Apr 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast
wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower
40s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the
morning becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 25
mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s.
$$
WAZ038-012330-
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
303 AM PDT Mon Apr 1 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 50s to lower 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs
in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
$$
WAZ041-044-012330-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
303 AM PDT Mon Apr 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. North
wind 5 to 15 mph overnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
North wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to around 25 mph on the Waterville
Plateau.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid
50s. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
50s.
$$
WAZ042-012330-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
303 AM PDT Mon Apr 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and mountain
snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 50s to lower
60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain and mountain snow showers. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the
50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
mountain snow. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Highs in the upper 40s
to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain and mountain snow. Highs in the upper 40s to mid
50s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely. Lows in the mid
30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and mountain snow. Highs in the upper 40s to mid
50s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
$$
WAZ043-012330-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
303 AM PDT Mon Apr 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. North wind
5 to 15 mph overnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s, North
wind 10 to 20 mph, Gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s to
lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the 50s.
$$
